Chicago police officer sideswiped during traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was sideswiped by a car during a traffic stop early Friday morning, according to police.
Officers were pulling over a black car about 1:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue when the driver of the car sideswiped an officer as he was getting out of a squad car, police said. The driver then fled the scene.
The officer was taken to a local hospital in good condition, and no other injuries were reported. No one has been arrested, police said.
