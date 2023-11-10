The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Chicago police officer sideswiped during traffic stop

The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. The driver fled the scene and no one has been arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital in good condition after they were sideswiped by a car during a traffic stop.

A Chicago police officer was sideswiped by a car during a traffic stop early Friday morning, according to police. 

Officers were pulling over a black car about 1:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue when the driver of the car sideswiped an officer as he was getting out of a squad car, police said. The driver then fled the scene. 

The officer was taken to a local hospital in good condition, and no other injuries were reported. No one has been arrested, police said. 

