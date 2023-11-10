Chicago police officer sideswiped during traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was sideswiped by a car during a traffic stop early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers were pulling over a black car about 1:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue when the driver of the car sideswiped an officer as he was getting out of a squad car, police said. The driver then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in good condition, and no other injuries were reported. No one has been arrested, police said.

