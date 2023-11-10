One dead, another hospitalized after East Garfield Park shooting
Two men were in a vehicle on the 3500 block of West Schroeder Drive when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the body, according to police.
Two men were in a vehicle on the 3500 block of West Schroeder Drive about 5:30 p.m. when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man, whose age wasn’t known, in the body, according to police. The 36-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition while the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody as of Friday night.
