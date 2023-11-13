3 men wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Monday in Greater Grand Crossing.
Three men — ages 36, 62 and 66 — were standing outside in the 7100 block of South State Street about 5:40 p.m. when a person approached and shot at them, striking all three, according to police.
The victims were all taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody.
