Teen wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A teen was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Chicago Lawn.

Police responded to reports of a person who had been shot in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue about 8:40 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds in his jaw, according to police officials. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Police said the boy, who was in fair condition, was unable to give any details on the shooting because of his injuries. No one is in custody.

