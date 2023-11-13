Teen wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A teen was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Chicago Lawn.
Police responded to reports of a person who had been shot in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue about 8:40 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds in his jaw, according to police officials. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
Police said the boy, who was in fair condition, was unable to give any details on the shooting because of his injuries. No one is in custody.
The Latest
The burgeoning relationship has brought music, sports and money together like never before.
A stretch of Interstate 10 south of downtown was closed after a fire early Saturday. The freeway handles 300,000 cars on a typical weekday and is a major freight corridor.
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Bucks this season, but rather than take advantage of that Monday, the Bulls helped them out in a 118-109 loss.
The new rules leave compliance up to each justice. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor have been under scrutiny for gifts, benefits, travel received from outside sources.