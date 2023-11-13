The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Teen wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the jaw about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue. He is hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Violet Miller
   
A teen was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Chicago Lawn.

Police responded to reports of a person who had been shot in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue about 8:40 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds in his jaw, according to police officials. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Police said the boy, who was in fair condition, was unable to give any details on the shooting because of his injuries. No one is in custody.

The Latest
Joe Biden
Israel-Hamas War
Medics, patients stranded in Gaza battle as Biden says ‘hospital must be protected’
By Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
World taking notice of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance
The burgeoning relationship has brought music, sports and money together like never before.
By Rick Telander
 
The area of a fire on Lawrence Street shown below, in a portion of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue. A fire early Saturday tore through two storage lots under the freeway, burning parked cars, wood pallets and support poles for power lines.
Nation/World
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says
A stretch of Interstate 10 south of downtown was closed after a fire early Saturday. The freeway handles 300,000 cars on a typical weekday and is a major freight corridor.
By Associated Press
 
Bulls_Bucks_Basketballs.jpg
Bulls
Bulls help new-look Bucks find their way
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Bucks this season, but rather than take advantage of that Monday, the Bulls helped them out in a 118-109 loss.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.
Nation/World
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
The new rules leave compliance up to each justice. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor have been under scrutiny for gifts, benefits, travel received from outside sources.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 