Indiana man shot in South Chicago dies

An Indiana man died more than a week after being shot last month in the South Chicago neighborhood.
About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillip Ramos, 35, was in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when two people walked up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
Ramos, of Hammond, Indiana, died Nov. 8 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests have been reported.
The Latest
The harsh writing on the wall has driven another Chicago area institution to say goodbye. One member of the Sun-Times Editorial Board made a beeline to Victory with his old vehicle every time he was ready to buy a new set of wheels.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine feel like the shooting will come around and the standings will change for the Bulls. But a source said the front office was again kicking the tires on a LaVine trade, and more willing to ask for something reasonable in return.
National Museum of Mexican Art founder retiring after 36 years dedicated to ‘crazy’ belief that ‘the arts are for everybody’
“I know whoever we hire will take the museum to a new and higher place,” said Carlos Tortolero, who’ll step down Dec. 31.
But many economists say a key reason why so many Americans hold a gloomy view of the economy is that prices — on items that they buy regularly — remain much higher than they were three years ago.
About 30 workers in the manufacturing, warehousing, food service, janitorial and restaurant industries gathered to protest workplace harassment, including intimidation, degradation and identity-based targeting.