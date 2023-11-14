The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Indiana man shot in South Chicago dies

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillip Ramos, 35, was in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when two people walked up to him and fired shots. He died Nov. 8.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An Indiana man died more than a week after being shot last month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillip Ramos, 35, was in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when two people walked up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Ramos, of Hammond, Indiana, died Nov. 8 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been reported.

