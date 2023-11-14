The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Suspect charged in Chatham shooting that wounded 14-year-old girl

The man, 18, was arrested Monday in the 11300 block of South May Street and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

The man, 18, was arrested Monday in the 11300 block of South May Street and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

His name wasn’t released because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, and he is being charged as a juvenile, police said.

About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, the 14-year-old girl was sitting inside a home in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The suspect was expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

