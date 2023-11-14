Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack
A suspect is in custody in an attack Monday afternoon in Streeterville on the Near North Side that left a woman critically wounded.
About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition, police said.
The male was taken into custody and charges were pending.
Chicago city lawyers want a federal judge to recuse himself from hearing a police torture suit linked to Jon Burge
