Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack

About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

A woman was critically wounded in an attack Nov. 13, 2023 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file

A suspect is in custody in an attack Monday afternoon in Streeterville on the Near North Side that left a woman critically wounded.

About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition, police said.

The male was taken into custody and charges were pending.

