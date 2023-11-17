The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
1 killed, 1 wounded in West Town shooting

A man, 23, was found about 3:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and another man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death and another wounded early Friday in the West Town neighborhood.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head about 3:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He was sent to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

No arrests were reported.

