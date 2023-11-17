1 killed, 1 wounded in West Town shooting

A man was found shot to death and another wounded early Friday in the West Town neighborhood.
Responding officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head about 3:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He was sent to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.
No arrests were reported.
Fundraiser for firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price surpasses $25,000 goal: ‘He taught us to love harder, act kinder and search for joy’
Beverly family shaken after carjacking and car theft weeks apart: ‘A lot of trauma in a short period of time’
The Latest
Leaders of the Des Plaines gaming emporium say there hasn’t yet been any sign of fraud or identity theft as a result of the breach, but the data could be dangerous in the wrong hands.
But general manager Chris Getz not ruling out the possibility, slim as it might be, of listening to what other teams would offer for Robert.
The “Yellowstone” actor has partnered with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to unveil a new line of “freshly inspired coffee blends.”
The press should do some real reporting about what’s going on in the country and stop predicting outcomes. Their track record of being right is bad anyway.
Karol G’s “Mañana será bonito” was crowned best album of the year and best urban music album.