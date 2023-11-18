The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Boy, 16, wounded in Northwest Side shooting

The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone in a car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday on the Northwest Side.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when three people pulled up in a dark car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and took himself to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

