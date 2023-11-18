Boy, 16, wounded in Northwest Side shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when three people pulled up in a dark car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the leg and took himself to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Herbert missed five games after spraining his ankle against the Commanders.
A 39-year-old man was approached by a gunman who demanded his phone in the 2500 block of West 56th Street, Chicago police said.
Late Friday, two men, 26 and 37, were found shot in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police said.
The driver, a man thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, struck the building in the 6500 block of South Pulaski just before 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
Now that it has become a foregone conclusion that LaVine won’t finish the season — or the year or maybe the month — in a Bulls uniform, the time has come to look at the other side of the coin. The non-basketball side.