Boy, 16, wounded in Northwest Side shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when three people pulled up in a dark car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and took himself to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

