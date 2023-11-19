The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Man facing felony charges in Woodlawn shooting

Cleber Fernandez, 26, is facing a felony count of aggravated battery after he allegedly shot a 25-year-old man Friday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is facing felony charges in a Woodlawn shooting Friday night, according to police.

Cleber Fernandez, 26, is facing a felony count of aggravated battery. He allegedly shot a 25-year-old man Friday, police said. He was arrested less than a mile from the scene of the shooting after police searched the area.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 6400 block of South University Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower back, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Fernandez is due in court Monday.

