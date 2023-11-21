The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man gunned down in Pilsen

About 1:05 a.m., the man, 24, was exiting a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 18th Place when a black SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, hitting the man nine times, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
About 1:05 a.m., the man, 24, was exiting a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 18th Place when a black SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck nine times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

