Man gunned down in Pilsen
About 1:05 a.m., the man, 24, was exiting a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 18th Place when a black SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, hitting the man nine times, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Pilsen neighborhood.
The man was struck nine times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
