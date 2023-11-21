92-year-old released after allegedly shooting woman in Englewood, police say

A 92-year-old man has been released with no charges after a shooting in Englewood, police said Wednesday.

About 10 a.m. Monday, the 92-year-old was involved in an argument with a 43-year-old woman about take-out food when he allegedly shot her, Chicago police said.

The woman, wounded in the right arm, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition after the shooting, which happened inside a home in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.