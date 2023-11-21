The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

92-year-old released after allegedly shooting woman in Englewood, police say

A 92-year-old man has been released with no charges after he was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting a 43-year-old woman during an argument over take-out food in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE 92-year-old released after allegedly shooting woman in Englewood, police say
A 92-year-old man was taken into custody in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood. The woman is hospitalized in good condition.

A 92-year-old man was taken into custody in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street in Englewood. The woman is hospitalized in good condition.

Apple Maps

A 92-year-old man has been released with no charges after a shooting in Englewood, police said Wednesday.

About 10 a.m. Monday, the 92-year-old was involved in an argument with a 43-year-old woman about take-out food when he allegedly shot her, Chicago police said.

The woman, wounded in the right arm, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition after the shooting, which happened inside a home in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood
Bodies of boy, 6, and man, 40, found in Logan Square home
Chicago man pleads guilty to tricking student-athletes into sending him explicit photos
2 children found stabbed in Lisle home; 1 in custody
Cousin of former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg pleads guilty to bribery charge
Man gunned down in Pilsen
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV
News
Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood
The man was inside his car in the 1800 block of South Canalport Avenue when an assailant approached and shot him 14 times, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Stephen Schellhardt plays Willy Wonka in Paramount Theatre’s Professional Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Performances are November 8, 2023-January 14, 2024. Trent Stork directs. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, or call (630) 896-6666. Photo credit: Liz Lauren
Theater
Paramount Theatre stages fun version of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ but it’s not quite golden
Aurora’s Paramount Theatre has staged a solid version of “Charlie,” with a few tweaks to the 1964 book, written by Roald Dahl, some of which will undoubtedly confuse diehard fans.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Connor Bedard fights for a puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard learning to be ‘more assertive’ against NHL stars he once idolized
As he gains a better understanding of what he can and can’t get away with, Bedard has focused on winning puck battles. And moving forward, coach Luke Richardson wants him spending even less time watching and reading plays and more time getting involved.
By Ben Pope
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Bodies of boy, 6, and man, 40, found in Logan Square home
Their remains, found in a home in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Avenue, were in an “advanced state of decomposition,” police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want teen girl to dress modestly at upcoming party
Woman worries as 13-year-old daughter decides to bring a friend partial to provocative attire.
By Abigail Van Buren
 