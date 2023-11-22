The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Police searching for attacker in West Town sex assault

A passerby heard her screams and chased him away after he pushed her against a flight of stairs and began taking his clothes off.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Nov. 16 in the 2400 block of West Superior Street.

Chicago police

Police are still searching for the attacker in connection with a sexual assault in the West Town neighborhood late last week.

A woman had just walked away from a bus stop Thursday around 5 p.m. when a man followed her and pulled her into a gangway in the 2400 block of West Superior Street, Chicago police said.

The attacker pushed her against a flight of stairs and began taking his clothes off, police said. As he attempted to pull her clothes off, she began to scream for help. A nearby citizen heard her screams and chased him away.

In a community alert, police said they were looking for a “disheveled and dirty” man who was Black, stood between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, and has short black hair. He was wearing a beige fleece sweater with a green “half-front” and beige sleeves, blue jeans and white high top gym shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives, 312-744-8261.

