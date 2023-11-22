The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A man believed to be about 27 was in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot in the head and body, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

About 6:10 p.m., a man believed to be about 27 was in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot in the head and body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

