Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.
About 6:10 p.m., a man believed to be about 27 was in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot in the head and body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
So on this Thanksgiving Day let’s give thanks for the hope of a humanitarian pause to free victims from unspeakable carnage and pause as Americans to count our blessings — and try not to abandon each other.
An Israeli official said the deal would not take effect before Friday. Hamas will release 50 hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Israel said the truce would be extended by a day for every 10 additional hostages released.
About 7:10 p.m., the man, 29, was shot multiple times in the body in the 8700 block of South Escanaba Avenue.
LaVine said he wasn’t concerned about how his decision to sit out Wednesday would be perceived.
After coaching the Thunder to a 243-157 record and five playoff appearances in five seasons, Donovan left when the team opted to rebuild. Less than four years later, the Thunder are reaping the rewards of general manager Sam Presti’s work and the Bulls are in the same place they were when Donovan was hired.