Chicago police investigate a dozen armed robberies in span of an hour

Chicago police were investigating a dozen robberies that occurred over a span of an hour Thursday morning in the Lower West Side, New City and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, two to four gunmen approached people and demanded their belongings before fleeing in a light- or dark-blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai, police said.

The robberies occurred in: the 2300 block of West 21st Street; 2000 block of West 23rd Street; 1700 block of West Cermak Road; 1900 block of West Cermak Road; 3700 block of South Wolcott Avenue; 4900 block of South Paulina Street; 4700 block of South Hermitage Avenue; 5800 block of South Sacramento Avenue; 5000 block of South Fairfield Avenue; 4700 block of South Honore Street; 5200 block of South Rockwell Street; and 5900 block of South Mozart Street, police said.

The robberies occurred between 7:20 and 8:20 a.m.

The suspects are described as two to four males ages 17 to 25 wearing dark clothing and ski masks, armed with handguns and rifles, officials said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call area detectives at (312) 747-8380, (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-8253.