The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police investigate a dozen armed robberies in span of an hour

Police say two to four armed men approached people on the street and robbed them between 7:20 and 8:20 a.m. Thursday. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police investigate a dozen armed robberies in span of an hour
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police were investigating a dozen robberies that occurred over a span of an hour Thursday morning in the Lower West Side, New City and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, two to four gunmen approached people and demanded their belongings before fleeing in a light- or dark-blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai, police said.

The robberies occurred in: the 2300 block of West 21st Street; 2000 block of West 23rd Street; 1700 block of West Cermak Road; 1900 block of West Cermak Road; 3700 block of South Wolcott Avenue; 4900 block of South Paulina Street; 4700 block of South Hermitage Avenue; 5800 block of South Sacramento Avenue; 5000 block of South Fairfield Avenue; 4700 block of South Honore Street; 5200 block of South Rockwell Street; and 5900 block of South Mozart Street, police said.

The robberies occurred between 7:20 and 8:20 a.m.

The suspects are described as two to four males ages 17 to 25 wearing dark clothing and ski masks, armed with handguns and rifles, officials said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call area detectives at (312) 747-8380, (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-8253.

Next Up In Crime
Mexico arrests alleged security chief for the ‘Chapitos’ wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel
5 teens wounded outside United Center in drive-by shooting
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Man shot, killed in South Chicago
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Police searching for attacker in West Town sex assault
The Latest
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building of the Muharib family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Thursday.
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
The two sides had exchanged lists of those to be released, and the first group of 13 women and children held by Hamas would be freed Friday afternoon.
By Associated Press
 
Catholic Charities of Chicago began setting tables and decorating Wednesday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Fifty volunteers served about 400 people in the River North location.
Chicago
Chicagoans open hearts, doors for Thanksgiving meals: ‘It’s like a family’
Organizations offer free meals, a dinner table and a ‘family’ environment for those who need it. Arepas were a top choice at one spot. ‘I’m feeling the warmth’ a guest said.
By Violet Miller
 
Kellie Gerardi walks the runway for Rise’s Survivor Fashion Show during NYFW: The Shows at Museum of Modern Art in 2021.
Celebrities
Astronaut Kellie Gerardi brought Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets to space
Gerardi, who traded friendship bracelets with her friends this year, said the bracelets were inspired by Swift and the Eras tour.
By USA TODAY
 
This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, in October 2019. Fentanyl is blamed in at least 1,825 deaths in Cook County last year.
El Chapo
Mexico arrests alleged security chief for the ‘Chapitos’ wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel
Nestor Isidro Pérez Salas was being sought in the U.S. on charges of conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl.
By Associated Press
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Sports Media
NFL making flex scheduling inflexible
The league has spread out its schedule so much that there’s less inventory available for Sunday afternoons, thus limiting the opportunities to flex.
By Jeff Agrest
 