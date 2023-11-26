The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

6 armed robberies occur over 3 hours Sunday afternoon

Two people were battered and hospitalized. In a community alert, police say three of the incidents involving a white BMW sedan may be related.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies Sunday afternoon.

Six stickups occurred between 4:20 and 6:27 across five neighborhoods.

In the first incident, a 44-year-old woman was in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood about 4:20. She was approached by six men in a white vehicle, according to police. They displayed guns and demanded her property, and she complied before the offenders fled in the vehicle.

About 5:35 p.m., a 42-year-old man was in the 3200 block of West 31st Street in South Lawndale when he was approached by four men in a white SUV, police said. The men demanded his property, and he complied before they got in the vehicle and drove away.

About 6:27 p.m., a 47-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Ohio Street in West Town when a white sedan pulled up, a man with a gun got out and demanded the man’s property, police said. The man handed over his belongings before the man got in the sedan and drove away westbound on Ohio Street.

In a community alert issued late Sunday, police said the three robberies may be related.

About an hour later, a man, 49, and a woman, 53, were in the 2300 block of West 42nd Place in New City when a white BMW sedan pulled up and four men got out and approached the pair, police said. The men also displayed guns and demanded property before battering the victims, who were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Soon after, a 26-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue in Brighton Park when four men in a white BMW sedan approached her, police said. The men displayed guns, took her property and fled the scene in the sedan.

Several minutes later, in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, two men — 46 and 39, also in Brighton Park — were approached by four men in a white BMW sedan who demanded the two men’s property, according to police. The men handed over their belongings. and the four men left the scene in the sedan.

Police said the alleged robbers were described as being Black men wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves. The BMW sedan was recovered by police Sunday.

The string of stickups follows more than a dozen robberies that occurred across three Chicago neighborhoods on Thanksgiving morning.

