Tuesday, November 28, 2023
FBI offers $1,000 reward for information on Loop bank robbery attempts

The FBI is searching for a man wanted in multiple bank holdups in the Loop every three to four weeks since September. In one instance, he had a gun.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man sought in multiple Loop bank holdups.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man sought in connection with bank holdups in the Loop.

The man has attempted bank robberies every three to four weeks since September, the bureau said. If he continues to follow this pattern, the bureau anticipates another attempt “could occur any day now.”

On Sept. 19, he attempted to rob a bank at 100 S. Michigan Ave., the FBI said. On Oct. 11, he tried to rob another bank at 180 N. Michigan Ave. before returning on Nov. 7 and robbing it, authorities said.

The man is described as having a medium build with a black and gray goatee. He was wearing a red and orange hooded jacket, a blue and yellow “Michigan” zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie cap and black and white Nike shoes, officials said.

He had a handgun in at least one of the holdups, officials said.

The FBI offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man sought in multiple bank holdups since September.

