Baby critically wounded by gunshot to head in Washington Park neighborhood
The 9-month-old was shot late Tuesday night in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard, police said.
Police on Wednesday are questioning a suspect after a baby was shot in the head late Tuesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.
The 9-month-old child was in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard about 11 p.m. Tuesday when she was shot in the head, according to police.
The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and a person of interest was being questioned, according to police, who have not announced charges.
No other injuries were reported and police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Area 1 detectives.
