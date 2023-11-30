The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

SUV slams into River North business, thieves try to steal ATM

A group smashed a sport-utility vehicle into a business in the 300 block of West Superior Street and tried taking an ATM before fleeing.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A group of people crashed an SUV into a River North business Thursday morning and tried to steal an ATM before fleeing, police said.

The group smashed the car into a retail business just after 6 a.m. in the 300 block of West Superior Street, according to Chicago police.

Some of the thieves tried taking an ATM, but left it at the scene and fled in the SUV, police said.

The suspects’ descriptions weren’t released.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

