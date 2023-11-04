3 men fatally shot in Brighton Park

Three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park early Saturday, police said.

Officers found two men, thought to be 20-30 years old, inside a red Dodge SUV, and a third man on the ground near the car about 1:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, according to Chicago police.

One man inside the SUV had been shot in the head and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body, police said.

The third man, 19, had been shot in the back of the head. They were all dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances were unknown. No arrests were reported.

