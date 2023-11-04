The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

3 men fatally shot in Brighton Park

The victims were found near an SUV in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, authorities said.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE 3 men fatally shot in Brighton Park
Crime scene tape.

Three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times file

Three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park early Saturday, police said.

Officers found two men, thought to be 20-30 years old, inside a red Dodge SUV, and a third man on the ground near the car about 1:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, according to Chicago police.

One man inside the SUV had been shot in the head and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body, police said.

The third man, 19, had been shot in the back of the head. They were all dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances were unknown. No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with murder in North Lawndale shooting
10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Burnside shooting
Mexican drug cartel crew leader from Aurora freed on bail
Man charged in deadly attack on Mag Mile removed from courtroom after repeated outbursts
A Chicago police officer was accused of sexual assault. The top cop pushed to keep him on the force.
Feds’ seizure of jet in Gary tied to reputed leader of Mexican cocaine ring
The Latest
The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S California Ave in Little Village, Monday, May 9, 2022.
Crime
Man charged with murder in North Lawndale shooting
Lamont Johnson, 39, is accused of shooting 45-year-old Dushan Williams on Sept. 29, Chicago police announced Saturday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Mariah Carey sued again over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
For the second time in as many years, singer-songwriter Vince Vance has lodged a lawsuit against Carey alleging she stole the holiday song from him.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_116857340.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kahleah Copper says new coach Teresa Weatherspoon matches her energy
This offseason, Copper’s fire is being fueled by her omission from both All-WNBA teams and amplified by a new coach who mirrors her energy.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz celebrates sombreros, golden and platinum
The hats have a long legacy in baseball. But, to be sure, no one wants to wear them.
By Bill Chuck
 
White Sox GM Chris Getz. (AP)
White Sox
Chris Getz will be White Sox’ new face at general managers meetings
For the first time since 2012, Rick Hahn won’t be front and center for an organization that won more offseasons than regular seasons during his tenure.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 