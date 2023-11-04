Person wounded in accidental shooting in Rivers Casino parking garage
A patron at the Des Plaines casino accidentally fired their gun inside a vehicle and wounded a passenger, the casino said in a statement.
A passenger in a car parked at a north suburban casino was hospitalized after being shot early Saturday by another occupant of the vehicle, officials said.
The shooting, described as accidental, occurred in a parking garage at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, according to a statement from the company. Des Plaines police were on patrol nearby at the time and responded.
A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.
