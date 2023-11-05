11-year-old hospitalized after West Englewood shooting
The girl was was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in the 2000 block of West 68th Place Sunday afternoon.
An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.
The girl was inside a residence on the 2000 block of West 68th Place around 3:50 p.m. when she was shot in the head from outside the home, according to police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene and two people were taken in for questioning.
