Man fatally shot in Douglas; one held

A man was shot and killed in the Douglas neighborhood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, was inside a home in the 2900 block of South State Street around 7:20 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Pruckler was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially reported in critical condition. Pruckler, who lived in the 2900 block of South State Street, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.
One man was arrested but charges have not been announced by police.
Detectives are investigating.
