The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Highland Park

Melanie Haas, 41, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Maureen Wener, 49, was struck and killed while biking June 2.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Highland Park
Wener.jpeg

Maureen Wener

Provided

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident of a bicyclist in Highland Park this year.

Maureen Wener, 49, was biking about 12:40 p.m. June 2 when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler struck her near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads, according to Highland Park police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Police say Melanie Haas, 41, was driving the Jeep and didn’t stop after striking Wener, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Haas, of Mundelein, was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. 

Wener rode her bike often across Lake County, according to her father, Cliff Wener.

She was a “volunteer for the good of mankind,” her father said in a past interview with the Sun-Times.

“She was a great person, a friend and a great family member,” her father said. “She was caring, thoughtful, and yeah, all the good stuff has gone: being a good mother, a good wife and being kind, considerate and caring.

Wener served on the Deerfield District 109 Board of Education and was treasurer of the West Deerfield Township Democrats. Before that, she served on the Deerfield Public Library Board and was executive director of the 10th Congressional District Democrats.

“Maureen Wener was a wife, mother, and friend to so many of us. She was an important part of our local community,” the 10th Congressional District Democrats said in a statement. “...(She) was a wonderful person who was deeply committed to helping make our world a better place.”

Wener’s husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Haas last month. A hearing is scheduled for February in that case.

Next Up In Crime
Charges pending after baby shot at South Side McDonald’s: CPD
Body pulled from Chicago River in the Loop
No injuries reported in Cicero apartment fire
‘Person of interest’ released after baby is shot in parking lot of Washington Park McDonald’s
Rap blogger boasts, cracks jokes while testifying against defendants in FBG Duck murder case: ‘I’m Michael Jordan on YouTube’
Gurnee officer rushed to save driver from burning vehicle that struck her squad car
The Latest
A McDonald’s located at 70 E. Garfield Blvd. in the Washington Park neighborhood was the scene of shooting that left 9-month-old baby girl in critical condition Tuesday night .
Crime
Charges pending after baby shot at South Side McDonald’s: CPD
The shooting left the baby shot in the head and in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Rosemary Sobol and Kade Heather
 
A Shel Silverstein-inspired tattoo that features two sketched characters hugging one another.
Inking Well
In Lake View man’s tattoos, a nostalgic cast of characters
In one of Nick Yokanovich’s tattoos, two characters jump from the pages of Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” permanently onto the 26-year-old’s leg.
By Katie Anthony
 
Actors Paul Newman (left) and Robert Redford speak to “The Sting” director George Roy Hill during a break from filming at Chicago’s Central Station on April 10, 1973. Though the movie was set in Chicago, most of it was shot in and around Hollywood.
Movies and TV
Set in Chicago and smartly written, ‘The Sting’ endures 50 years after its blockbuster release
Paul Newman, Robert Redford reunited with their ‘Butch Cassidy’ director to play swindlers with different takes on their racket.
By Richard Roeper
 
One part of the labor-themed mural by John Pitman Weber and the late Jose Guerrero inside the United Electrical Workers union hall at 37 S. Ashland Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
Near West Side union hall’s sale could mean ‘heartbreaking’ destruction of historic union-themed mural
Completed in 1974 by Chicago artists John Pitman Weber and Jose Guerrero, the painting is inside the United Electrical Workers union hall, which soon could be sold and redeveloped.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Georgia v Georgia Tech
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Georgia or Alabama? Michigan or Iowa? The picks for Saturday are in
We are primed for chaos, with a bunch of unbeaten teams going into championship weekend and a few teams behind them with absolutely stellar résumés.
By Steve Greenberg
 