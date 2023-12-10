Waukegan bank robber sought

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Waukegan bank Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of a bank robbery at a Bank of America branch at 920 South Waukegan Road about 1:34 p.m. Saturday. They say a man walked in and handed a teller a note implying that he had a handgun, according to FBI officials.

The man fled on foot, and it wasn’t clear how much money was taken.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 white man with brown hair. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, a blue, long-sleeved, button-down shirt and dark jeans.

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Waukegan Bank of American branch on Saturday. FBI

Authorities are also looking for a man from a Waukegan bank robbery last month that occurred about three miles away, where the alleged robber also handed employees a note implying he had a handgun.

The public can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.