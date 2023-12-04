Workers bound, robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast Walgreens heist

Two masked men tied up Walgreens staffers during an armed robbery in the Gold Coast neighborhood late Sunday.

In all, the thieves got away with about $10,000 which they stashed in a rolling suitcase while they carried out the robbery about 9:40 p.m. at the 933 N. State St.

No one was injured in the attack, which began when one robber confronted a worker in the back of the store, placed the butt of a black gun against his spine and told him to “open the door,” according to a police report.

Once in the back office, the employee and another staffer who was counting money were held at gunpoint and ordered to lie face-down on the floor. The robbers put packing tape over the employees’ mouths and taped at least one worker’s wrists, according to the report.

One robber calmly said: “We just came for the money.” The other was “much more hostile,” and used expletives while giving orders, the report said. They walked out of the store unnoticed with the suitcase after they ordered workers to open the safe and fill it with cash.

Police said both robbers were between the ages of 20 and 27, wore COVID-19 masks over their faces, wore black clothing and brandished guns.

One was about 6-foot to 6-foot-4, weighed about 230 pounds, and was wearing orange and white “colorful” gym shoes and blue surgical gloves. The other robber was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall and weighed about 180 pounds.

No arrests were made.

