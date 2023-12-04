The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Workers bound, robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast Walgreens heist

The two robbers got away with about $10,000 cash just before closing time Sunday at 933 N. State St., police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Workers bound, robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast Walgreens heist
CPD_02.JPG

Two masked men tied up Walgreens staffers during an armed robbery in the Gold Coast neighborhood late Sunday. 

In all, the thieves got away with about $10,000 which they stashed in a rolling suitcase while they carried out the robbery about 9:40 p.m. at the 933 N. State St.

No one was injured in the attack, which began when one robber confronted a worker in the back of the store, placed the butt of a black gun against his spine and told him to “open the door,” according to a police report.

Once in the back office, the employee and another staffer who was counting money were held at gunpoint and ordered to lie face-down on the floor. The robbers put packing tape over the employees’ mouths and taped at least one worker’s wrists, according to the report.

One robber calmly said: “We just came for the money.” The other was “much more hostile,” and used expletives while giving orders, the report said. They walked out of the store unnoticed with the suitcase after they ordered workers to open the safe and fill it with cash.

Police said both robbers were between the ages of 20 and 27, wore COVID-19 masks over their faces, wore black clothing and brandished guns.

One was about 6-foot to 6-foot-4, weighed about 230 pounds, and was wearing orange and white “colorful” gym shoes and blue surgical gloves. The other robber was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-tall and weighed about 180 pounds. 

No arrests were made. 

Next Up In Crime
Man, 23, slain in Little Village: CPD
Motorist fatally shot in Austin
Fire crews return as blaze reignites at historic Swift mansion in Bronzeville
Chicago woman charged in DUI hit-and-run death of Edgewater cyclist
Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel
21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder
The Latest
WY.jpg
Sports
Chicago Elite Classic high school basketball notebook
Get your scores, highlights and more from Sunday’s games.
By Kyle Williams
 
CPD_01.JPG
News
Man, 23, slain in Little Village: CPD
The unidentified man was in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue when gunfire rang out, hitting him in the leg and abdomen early Monday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Motorist fatally shot in Austin
The man, 39, was in a car with four other men when he was shot in the 1700 block of North Lotus Street, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket
There’s no response to texts three months after the uncomfortable vacation.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Philip Jordan holds a buck steelhead while wearing a grey jacket.
Outdoors
Bucking the Thanksgiving trend for a buck steelhead on the Chicago lakefront
Philip Jordan sought a different path than perch fishing Thanksgiving on the Chicago lakefront. It paid off a steelhead.
By Dale Bowman
 