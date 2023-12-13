Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified

A man shot and killed while driving Saturday night in the West Lawn neighborhood has been identified.

Johnny Huizar, 32, was driving about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue when two people fired shots from a sidewalk, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and died the next day at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

