Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified

A man shot and killed while driving Saturday night in the West Lawn neighborhood has been identified.
Johnny Huizar, 32, was driving about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue when two people fired shots from a sidewalk, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and died the next day at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said.
No arrests were reported.
