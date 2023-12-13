The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified

Johnny Huizar, 32, was driving Saturday in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue when two people fired shots from a sidewalk, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A man shot and killed while driving Saturday night in the West Lawn neighborhood has been identified.

Johnny Huizar, 32, was driving about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Central Park Avenue when two people fired shots from a sidewalk, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and died the next day at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

