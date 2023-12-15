Man hospitalized after Roseland shooting
A 41-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West 11th Street at about 8:05 p.m. when another man approached him and fired a gun at him hitting him in the right leg and torso, according to police.
He was taken to Roseland hospital and reported to be in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
