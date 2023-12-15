The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Man hospitalized after Roseland shooting

A 41-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West 11th Street at about 8:05 p.m. when another man approached him and fired a gun at him hitting him in the right leg and torso, according to police.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Roseland Friday night.

He was taken to Roseland hospital and reported to be in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

