Boy, 16, charged with killing 2 in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with killing two people in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
Juan Medina Jr., 14, and Mario Medina, 65, were both fatally shot when someone in a Kia Soul opened fired Tuesday afternoon in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he was arrested on Friday, officials said.
Man killed in Bridgeport wreck after crime spree involving sexual assault, robbing 5 people at knifepoint
The Latest
Millions of twinkling lights and festive displays are great way to celebrate the season.
The Renegade Chicago holiday market, which continues Sunday at Morgan Manufacturing, features approximately 170 artists.
Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory Saturday.
All of those around DeRozan, including his agent, know not to bother him during the season with rumors and speculation. The forward’s mentality remains it’s “work time” and the rest will take care of itself.
The Hawks flew through Saskatoon on Friday so the entire team could support Korchinski, their 19-year-old rookie defenseman, at his dad Larry’s funeral. “We’re ready to help him out when he gets back [to Chicago],” coach Luke Richardson said.