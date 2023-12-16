Boy, 16, charged with killing 2 in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with killing two people in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Juan Medina Jr., 14, and Mario Medina, 65, were both fatally shot when someone in a Kia Soul opened fired Tuesday afternoon in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he was arrested on Friday, officials said.