Saturday, December 16, 2023
Boy, 16, charged with killing 2 in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

Juan Medina Jr., 14, and Mario Medina, 65, were both killed in the Tuesday shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with killing two people in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Juan Medina Jr., 14, and Mario Medina, 65, were both fatally shot when someone in a Kia Soul opened fired Tuesday afternoon in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he was arrested on Friday, officials said.

