Off-duty cop fires shots during attempted Ashburn carjacking

An off-duty cop fired shots during an attempted carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood late Sunday, police said.
The officer fired shots in the 7900 block of South Sacramento Avenue just before 11 p.m., police said.
No one was injured or arrested and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.
No other details were available.
As city readies clean-up of West Loop homeless encampment, residents and nearby workers hope more resources are offered
The Latest
A bill seeks to end a 2020 directive by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that restricted postal officers to protecting the agency’s buildings and properties only.
It is getting harder and harder to keep prices down, in large part because of rising credit card swipe fees.
What do you give a family member who has no interest in the things you pick out for her?
Apartments are being leased, and retailers are moving into a new complex that promises to blot out some of the village’s bad memories.