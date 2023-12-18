The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Off-duty cop fires shots during attempted Ashburn carjacking

No one was injured during the attempted carjacking happened in the 7900 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An off-duty cop fired shots during an attempted carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood late Sunday, police said.

The officer fired shots in the 7900 block of South Sacramento Avenue just before 11 p.m., police said.

No one was injured or arrested and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

No other details were available.

