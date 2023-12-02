The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, shot in South Chicago

The teenager was shot in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue and was in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks and right thigh, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

