Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Man shot, killed in Chatham

The man, 53, was arguing with four people about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 53-year-old was arguing with four people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street, Chicago police said.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The suspects fled in a gray sedan, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Visitors to a vigil on Wednesday left flowers and candles for Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, a 5-year-old boy who fell sick at a Pilsen migrant shelter and died Sunday. The shelter houses more than 2,300 people, more than half minors, and residents say conditions are unsanitary.
Immigration
Calls for more medical resources follow 5-year-old Pilsen shelter resident’s death
Hundreds gathered at a vigil for Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, leaving flowers and balloons at a memorial on the sidewalk. ‘He was a beautiful boy, he was always happy.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A traveler reacts as she sees hundreds of asylum-seekers near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3, 2023. Hundreds of asylum-seekers are once again waiting for shelter at O’Hare as the Texas governor sent at least 100 migrants by chartered plane this week.&nbsp;
Immigration
Texas sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
A jet carrying about 120 migrants arrived Tuesday at O’Hare. The Texas governor’s office took credit, saying it’s widening efforts to send migrants to the city.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Billy “Bo” Deal at graduation ceremonies for Northeastern Illinois University at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC on Dec. 10. Deal, a former gang member, has worked for anti-violence organizations since he got out of prison on 2004. He earned his undergraduate degree in urban community studies.
Education
Bo Deal learned all he could from life in the streets. Then he got a college degree.
Bo Deal left prison and became a rap battle champ and an anti-violence worker, but to keep moving up in his career, he had to go back to school. Classmates say his street smarts were like a real-world textbook.
By Andy Grimm
 
Torrey Craig
Bulls
Life without Bulls forward Torrey Craig gets first look against Lakers
It won’t be easy for coach Billy Donovan to fill the 21 minutes per game he was getting from Craig, but there was an immediate plan in place, and it involved leaning on the youth of the roster.
By Joe Cowley
 
Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart signs his commitment to play football for Michigan with his parents by his side on National Football Signing Day.
High School Football
Kenwood trio strikes it big on Signing Day
Three Kenwood stars signed their letters of intent with D1 schools on Wednesday.
By Mike Clark
 