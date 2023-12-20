Man shot, killed in Chatham

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.
The 53-year-old was arguing with four people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street, Chicago police said.
The man suffered three gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The suspects fled in a gray sedan, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
