Woman identified in Roseland fatal shooting
Sherell Brown, 35, was found about noon Monday in the first block of East 110th Street with a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.
A woman who was fatally shot Monday in Roseland has been identified.
Sherell Brown, 35, was found unresponsive around noon behind a home in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
An autopsy released Tuesday said she died of a gunshot wound to the back, and the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.
No arrests were reported.
Girl, 5, dies in bunk bed, dad hurt during Englewood blaze. ‘I’m devastated to know that the baby girl was in there,’ building owner says.
The Latest
Blackwell has finally returned after missing 10 months due to sports hernia surgery. During that time, he realized he wasn’t physical enough last season — something he is already making a noticeable effort to change.
The statement from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, arrives less than two weeks after he went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album “Vultures,” due out Jan. 12.
As the offense flounders, Fields ranks 21st or lower in most passing categories.
Montez Sweat as a multiplier ... DJ Moore and the trade for Carolina’s first-round pick ... Tremaine Edmunds/T.J. Edwards for Roquan ... even Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter looks like the prudent decision at this point. All Poles has to do now is get the QB right ...
Thousands of people made the leap into Lake Michigan every Friday morning, flooding social media feeds with the unique experience. The Sun-Times set out to answer questions about the club’s safety.