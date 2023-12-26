The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Woman identified in Roseland fatal shooting

Sherell Brown, 35, was found about noon Monday in the first block of East 110th Street with a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.

A woman who was fatally shot Monday in Roseland has been identified.

Sherell Brown, 35, was found unresponsive around noon behind a home in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy released Tuesday said she died of a gunshot wound to the back, and the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

No arrests were reported.

