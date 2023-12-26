Inmate found dead in Cook County Jail cell

A Cook County Jail inmate found unconscious in his cell Tuesday afternoon was pronounced dead at a hospital, police say.

Correctional staff found Michael O’Connor unresponsive in his cell in the Residential Treatment Unit of the lockup, 2700 S. California Ave., about 4:25 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Security and medical staff began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported O’Connor, 33, to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

O’Connor was being held in lieu of a $100,000 D-bond on felony charges of aggravated intimidation of a peace officer, intimidation/physical harm, threatening a public official and harassment/obscene proposal/threat to kill for allegedly repeatedly sending threatening and obscene messages to a Chicago police officer.

Related Charge dropped against detainee in wheelchair accused of battering jail guard

While in custody, O’Connor was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery to correctional staff.

