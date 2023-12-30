Man killed in vehicle in West Side shooting

A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 19, was in a vehicle with four other people in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when one of the passengers shot him around 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

Paramedics were called and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two of the passengers, along with the suspect, got out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot, according to police.

No arrests were made.

