Sunday, December 31, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Ex-boyfriend of Austin woman killed in domestic dispute charged with her murder

Kenneth Brown, 44, was arrested Friday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and charged with first degree murder, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The ex-boyfriend of an Austin woman who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute earlier this month has been charged with her slaying.

Kenneth Brown, 44, was arrested Friday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and charged with first degree murder, Chicago police said.

Maria Roque, 34, was outside in the 500 block of North Long Avenue when someone fired shots around 6:20 a.m. Dec. 13, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roque was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where she was pronounced dead at 6:53 a.m., according to the office.

Roque had been granted an emergency order of protection against Brown on Nov. 7. A week before that, the pair had an argument that turned physical, with Brown grabbing Roque and throwing her to the ground, according to the petition for an order of protection.

Brown also had threatened to burn Roque’s car, break her windows and destroy her belongings, relatives said.

The order of protection barred Brown from contacting Roque in any way, including entering her home, harassing, stalking or intimidating her, court records show. He was also prohibited from taking their 8-year-old daughter from her care.

That order of protection was extended on Nov. 28. and once again on Dec. 13, the morning of the shooting.

Prior to the arrest, police asked for the public’s help in finding Brown.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

