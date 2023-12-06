The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lombard man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl and providing support to ISIS

Jason Brown, 41, has been in custody since his 2019 arrest. He was accused of shipping fentanyl from California to the suburbs and sending money to the Islamic State of Iraq.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A suburban man pleaded guilty Wednesday to trafficking drugs and attempting to provide materials to the Islamic State of Iraq in 2019.

Jason Brown, 41, was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, one count of distributing fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

In a plea agreement, Brown, of west suburban Lombard, admitted that in three separate occasions he provided $500 in cash to an individual with the understanding that the money would be wired to an ISIS soldier engaged in terrorist activity in Syria, officials said.

The individual to whom he gave the money was working confidentially with law enforcement officers, and the ISIS soldier was actually an undercover officer, officials said.

Brown also admitted to trafficking the powerful narcotic fentanyl from California to the Chicago suburbs and illegally possessing guns that were used during drug trafficking activities.

Brown has been in police custody since his arrest in 2019.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 28.

