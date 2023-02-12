Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the Far North Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No arrests were reported.

