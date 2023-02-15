The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Attorney for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord demands trial, says client was framed

Sandra Kolalou faces murder and other charges after Chicago police searched a Northwest Side home were she rented a room and found 69-year-old Frances Walker’s head in a kitchen freezer, officials said.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Attorney for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord demands trial, says client was framed
In this file photo, crime scene tape hangs from the porch of a home on Oct. 11, 2022 at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood.

Crime scene tape hangs from the porch of a home on Oct. 11 at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A day earlier Chicago police reported they had discovered the partial remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker, who owned the home, in a kitchen freezer.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord last fall at her Northwest Side apartment building could be going to trial in under a year — a breakneck pace for a murder case at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sandra Kolalou faces murder and other charges after Chicago police searched a home where she rented a room in October and found 69-year-old Frances Walker’s head, arms and legs stuffed inside a kitchen freezer, officials said.

Kolalou’s attorney, Sean Brown, demanded her right to a speedy trial during a hearing Tuesday after a Cook County judge denied his motion to set a bail for Kolalou while the case progresses.

After the hearing, Brown said Kolalou, 36, is innocent and wants to prove it quickly.

Sandra Kolalou

Sandra Kolalou

Cook County sheriff’s office

A demand for trial restarts a countdown where prosecutors must be ready to present their case within 120 days from when a defendant is placed in custody — which Brown said he believes would result in the state having to bring their case against Kolalou before the end of April.

Lengthy delays in cases going to trial are common at the courthouse, particularly in complex cases, but generally result from defense attorneys taking time to conduct their own investigations, consult experts they may seek to put on the stand at trial and file motions picking apart the prosecution’s case.

Multiple witnesses would be expected to testify at Kolalou’s trial, as well as investigators and forensic experts taking the stand.

Kolalou is due back in court next month, when Judge Ursula Walowski said they would begin discussing a trial date.

Brown’s motion to set bail could provide a preview of the defense Kolalou will claim at trial.

In the filing, the attorney claimed that newly discovered evidence contradicted prosecutors’ allegations against Kolalou and suggested she may have been framed by another tenant in the building for the crime.

Frances Walker

Frances Walker

Family photo

Prosecutors alleged that shortly before Walker was last seen, she was heard arguing with Kolalou about being served an eviction notice. Brown says that was impossible because Kolalou was seen on surveillance video attending a birthday party at a hotel in Warrenville at the time the argument allegedly took place.

Police were called to the apartment multiple times by tenants about the welfare of Walker, who shared the unit with Kolalou, but left each time for lack of evidence of a crime.

Tenants in the building were so concerned, prosecutors said, that they later followed Kolalou to Foster Beach after she called a tow truck driver to bring her car from a parking lot there to a mechanic and saw her deposit a garbage bag in a trash container that was later found to contain bloody rags.

Kolalou was arrested after she allegedly threatened the tow truck driver with a knife when he refused to relocate her car after she was denied service by the mechanic and he called out for police, who were close by.

But Brown said the tow truck driver told reporters that “he did not see a knife and assumed she had a knife because he was fearful after receiving information from the tenants and the police that she had possibly harmed Walker.”

Brown said in absence of the threat, police had no probable cause to arrest Kolalou.

Walowski said despite Brown pointing out various possible inconsistencies in the state’s allegations, a previous judge’s decision to deny Kolalou bail would continue to stand.

“I don’t find it persuasive,” Walowski said.

Related

Next Up In Crime
After indictment of Oak Lawn cop, civil rights group presses for charges against two other cops in beating of 17-year-old suspect
Man was holding gun when he was shot by Chicago cop in North Lawndale, oversights agency says
Highland Park parade shooting suspect’s father indicted
Arrest warrant issued for former MTV star accused of arranging to have sex with underage girl
Chicago police release video of suspect in fatal shooting in Avalon Park
Man shot during attempted robbery at party in South Loop apartment
The Latest
DeKalb’s Davon Grant (23) hangs in the air as he shoots and hits a short jumper against Neuqua Valley.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
An aerial photo of Arlington Park horse track.
Bears
Chicago Bears fans react to team closing on Arlington Park property: ‘I love it.’
In an open letter, the Chicago Bears emphasized that buying the site provides no certainty of a new stadium. Some fans are onboard, others are unhappy about a move.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks to the podium to deliver his budget and State of the State address at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday.
Springfield
Pritzker proposes budget with nearly $1 billion boost for students — from preschool to college
Education, human services, pensions and health care would receive a large majority of the governor’s $49.6 billion budget. “I’ve laid out a budget agenda that does everything possible to invest in the education of our children,” he told lawmakers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger talks to reporters at White Sox camp Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger said he expects to be exonerated
“It’s really embarrassing,” Clevinger said of MLB investigation into allegations of domestic abuse. “It’s not who I am.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jolie Jimenez, who owns a three-flat in the Pilsen neighborhood, shows an old property tax bill during a press conference outside Universidad Popular in the Little Village neighborhood, where Mi Villita Neighbors announced an upcoming property tax exemption workshop on Saturday. Jimenez said her bill increased from around $1,000 to $11,000 annually.
News
‘A great injustice’: Property tax hikes lead to protests, workshops to help homeowners lower bills
A protest Thursday Downtown and workshop Saturday in Little Village are the latest in a series of actions to help homeowners save money and change the process that led to the increases.
By Michael Loria
 