Monday, April 22, 2024
Family of landlord found dismembered waits as jury deliberates in gruesome Northwest Side murder case

Sandra Kolalou, 37, was charged with murdering and dismembering her 69-year-old landlord Frances Walker. “Maybe after the verdict, we can start healing. We miss Fran a lot,” Walker’s sister-in-law Maggie Walker told reporters.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
As a jury began deliberating Monday, the family of Frances Walker said it hopes a verdict will help them heal more than two years after the 69-year-old landlord was found dead and dismembered in her Northwest Side home.

“Since this awful tragedy, the Walker family, we haven’t healed,” Walker’s sister-in-law Maggie Walker told reporters at the Criminal Courthouse. “Maybe after the verdict, we can start healing. We miss Fran a lot.”

Jurors got the case against Sandra Kolalou, 37, around the middle of the day following a week of graphic images and testimony about the October 2022 murder.

Before they retreated into the deliberating room, they heard Kolalou insist from the stand that she had been framed for Walker’s death.

Kolalou was arrested shortly after police discovered Walker’s severed head, arms and legs inside a kitchen freezer in the home. Her torso was never found.

Kolalou testified that she and Walker were close friends, stating Monday that “I would do anything for Fran.”

Her attorneys followed with closing arguments that pointed the finger at other tenants and Walker’s husband, Hristo Mantchev.

“As we sit here today, the murderer is not in this courtroom,” Kolalou’s attorney, Sean Brown, told the jury. “There are no murderers in this courtroom right now … Hristo Mantchev is the only person capable of doing this heinous crime.”

Friends and family of Walker became visibly distraught during the defense’s arguments.

“These people were Frances’ angels and they were trying to help her, and then to have those people being … accused … it is difficult,” her younger brother Arnold Walker told reporters. “I think that the desperation and the improbability of what was proposed by the defense indicates the weakness of their case and the strength of the prosecution’s case.”

Frances_Walker.jpg

Frances Walker

Family photo.

Prosecutors, in their arguments, called on jurors to focus on the evidence, not “theories,” and poked holes in defense claims that Kolalou and Walker were still close at the time of her death.

Walker had rented Kolalou a room in a first-floor unit in July 2022. The home was divided into multiple units, with two tenants in the basement and three more on the second floor.

Kolalou’s relationship with Walker and the other tenants began to sour in the fall, according to prosecutors. In October, Walker served Kolalou with an eviction notice, they said.

On Oct. 9, 2022, the night before Walker’s body was discovered, at least two tenants said they heard Walker and Kolalou arguing in the basement. Kolalou has denied fighting with Walker that evening.

One tenant testified that she called to check on Walker after the argument and that she told her everything was “OK.”

But the next day, tenants were alarmed by a series of text messages sent from Walker’s phone, including a message saying Kolalou would be taking care of Walker’s dog and to give Kolalou their keys if they moved out, prosecutors have said.

Police arrived and questioned Kolalou as she attempted to get into a tow truck with a black trash bag to retrieve her car, which had broken down the day before at Foster Beach. Kolalou became combative and was briefly detained but did allow police to look through her bedroom before leaving.

After Kolalou left, other tenants entered her room and allegedly found traces of blood and called police back to the home. Other tenants followed Kolalou to the beach.

At Foster Beach, Kolalou allegedly tossed the black trash bag into a waste container. Police later recovered the bag and found it filled with other trash bags containing bloody rags.

Once Kolalou arrived at the repair shop, she was again questioned by police.

The tow driver, Antonio Coria, testified that Kolalou pointed a knife at him while he was disconnecting her car from the tow and told him, “You’re next.”

He said he was concerned for his safety but also testified that he had accepted Kolalou’s invitation to smoke marijuana with her.

Prosecutors said Kolalou attempted to pay for the service with Walker’s credit card. Police detained Kolalou and found a small folding knife on her keys and other knives in her purse.

Family members struggled through the proceedings Monday as prosecutors again displayed images of Walker’s head, arms and legs after they were removed from plastic bags in the freezer.

A DNA expert called by the defense testified that Kolalou’s DNA was found on some of the plastic bags but there was also “unknown” DNA.

The defense attempted to discredit both the physical evidence and witness testimony — particularly that of Walker’s husband, who was supposedly in Bulgaria at the time of the murder.

Mantchev testified last week he couldn’t remember how he had met his wife, or that he had been a caretaker for Walker’s former husband or that he had met or recognized Kolalou, who had lived in a room on the home’s first floor.

When asked by the defense if he killed his wife, Mantchev chuckled and replied, “No.”

“In a court of law ,what matters is evidence,” Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Crone said. “The problem with all these theories [from the defense] … they all require a grand scheme ... none of it makes sense.”

