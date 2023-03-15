The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was in a parking lot in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The man, 51, was in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot multiple times about 5:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
5 Chicago men charged with meth trafficking via U.S. Postal Service
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
As Chicago’s embattled top cop exits, search for his replacement marks new civilian panel’s first real test
New board of Chicago’s main police union has 27 elected members — but just 1 African American
14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
The Latest
Tim Anderson
White Sox
White Sox lineup: Just a bunch of regular guys
New manager Grifol prefers to have consistency in starting unit
By Mark Gonzales
 
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu learning new “tricks” from Patrick Beverley
The second-year guard lost his starting spot when the Bulls acquired Beverley, but he’s making the most of the new role, and getting valuable lessons from the fellow Chicagoan. “A lot of those little tricks, only someone who’s been in the league 10-plus years would know,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_112154044.jpg
Chicago Corruption Trials
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
The opening statements Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020
Business
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair faulty seat belts
Honda says front seat belts on some vehicles may not latch properly. Among the models involved are the 2018 to 2019 Accord and the 2017 to 2020 CR-V. No injuries have been reported.
By Associated Press
 
ASortOfHomecoming_Interview.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bono & The Edge’: Odd but interesting special teams U2 duo with cranky David Letterman
As the musicians show off Dublin and perform beautiful reimaginings of their hits, their funny fan provides some levity — and a big finish.
By Richard Roeper
 