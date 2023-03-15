Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot to death in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The man, 51, was in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot multiple times about 5:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
