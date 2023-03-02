Joliet man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers
Steven Wade, 43, allegedly broke into a home on the Far South Side, held a man and woman at gunpoint and opened fire at responding police officers.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on Chicago police Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
Steven Wade, 43, is accused of breaking into a home in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street about 1 a.m. and restraining a woman, 44, and a 21-year-old man at gunpoint.
He then opened fire on “multiple responding officers,” Chicago police said. No one was hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.
Wade, of Joliet, is charged with nine felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts each of kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
No other information was available.
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Chicago police officer was shot and killed in front of kids playing at school: ‘They ran as quickly as possible just to get to safety’
The Latest
The legendary Blackhawk wavered “back and forth” for weeks about whether or not to request a trade, he admitted Thursday before his Rangers debut. But it’s very real now: he is a New Yorker.
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the brief to answer challenges to the assault weapon ban, arguing the nation’s founding fathers owned guns that could only shoot a single shot before reloading — proving assault weapons weren’t in “common use” at the time.
A jury in South Carolina deliberated for less than three hours before finding the disgraced former attorney guilty.
Carter’s arrest for reckless driving and racing weakens the Bears’ position in the 2023 draft, but with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears still have plenty of promising options — whether they stay at No. 1 or trade down.
The wave of high-level departures under Brown will make it difficult for the new mayor to find an insider who is qualified, battle-tested — and wants the job.