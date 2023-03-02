Joliet man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on Chicago police Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Steven Wade, 43, is accused of breaking into a home in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street about 1 a.m. and restraining a woman, 44, and a 21-year-old man at gunpoint.

He then opened fire on “multiple responding officers,” Chicago police said. No one was hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Wade, of Joliet, is charged with nine felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts each of kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

No other information was available.

