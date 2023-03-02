The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Joliet man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

Steven Wade, 43, allegedly broke into a home on the Far South Side, held a man and woman at gunpoint and opened fire at responding police officers.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Joliet man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers
A gavel.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on Chicago police Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Steven Wade, 43, is accused of breaking into a home in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street about 1 a.m. and restraining a woman, 44, and a 21-year-old man at gunpoint. 

He then opened fire on “multiple responding officers,” Chicago police said. No one was hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Wade, of Joliet, is charged with nine felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts each of kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

No other information was available.

Next Up In Crime
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of his wife, son
Chicago police officer was shot and killed in front of kids playing at school: ‘They ran as quickly as possible just to get to safety’
Search is on for CPD Supt. David Brown’s replacement, but the bench of insider candidates is thin
James ‘Tim’ Norman of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ gets life sentence for murder plot
Accused Highland Park shooter may have considered using homemade explosive during attack
The Latest
Patrick Kane playing for the Rangers.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane, Rangers’ newest star, excited for ‘chance to play with a different organization’
The legendary Blackhawk wavered “back and forth” for weeks about whether or not to request a trade, he admitted Thursday before his Rangers debut. But it’s very real now: he is a New Yorker.
By Ben Pope
 
Assault-style weapons are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield in 2013.
Highland Park parade shooting
Founding fathers didn’t own AR-15s or large capacity magazines, Pritzker and Raoul argue in defense of ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the brief to answer challenges to the assault weapon ban, arguing the nation’s founding fathers owned guns that could only shoot a single shot before reloading — proving assault weapons weren’t in “common use” at the time.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool) ORG XMIT: SCCOL601
Nation/World
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of his wife, son
A jury in South Carolina deliberated for less than three hours before finding the disgraced former attorney guilty.
By Associated Press
 
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (88) is rated the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 draft by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.
Bears
Jalen Carter arrest throws Bears a hittable curve
Carter’s arrest for reckless driving and racing weakens the Bears’ position in the 2023 draft, but with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears still have plenty of promising options — whether they stay at No. 1 or trade down.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Police Department First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio (left) affixes the new badge for his replacement, Eric Carter, at a promotion ceremony at CPD headquarters in July 2020.
City Hall
Search is on for CPD Supt. David Brown’s replacement, but the bench of insider candidates is thin
The wave of high-level departures under Brown will make it difficult for the new mayor to find an insider who is qualified, battle-tested — and wants the job.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 