Driver runs stop sign, kills pedestrian in West Loop hit-and-run
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead, police said.
A driver ran a stop sign and struck a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday in the West Loop, police said.
About 1:05 a.m., a witness saw the driver in a black Mercedes run a stop sign in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard and strike a 26-year-old man before continuing east on Washington, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
When Jim Thomas and his staff looked at their upcoming schedule back in November, the Downers Grove North coach had a very bright outlook.
Muhammad Baseer, 23, is charged with murder, reckless discharge of a firearm and other felonies in connection to a fatal shooting Feb. 28.
Despite high mortgage rates and a dearth of affordable starter houses, these families saw the upside of making the investment now.
Pride Night is scheduled for Sunday at the United Center, where the Blackhawks will skate against the Canucks.
This season marks a new beginning for the club and Wright, who will serve as team captain in the absence of U.S. national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.