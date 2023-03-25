Driver runs stop sign, kills pedestrian in West Loop hit-and-run

A driver ran a stop sign and struck a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday in the West Loop, police said.

About 1:05 a.m., a witness saw the driver in a black Mercedes run a stop sign in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard and strike a 26-year-old man before continuing east on Washington, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with blunt force trauma to his body and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.