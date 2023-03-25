The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Wood Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to his groin about 5 p.m. in 7100 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

