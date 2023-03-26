The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Man hurt in attack on Grand Crossing CTA Red Line platform

Chicago police say the 20-year-old man suffered cuts to his head in the first block of West 69th Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was seriously injured Sunday night at a CTA Red Line platform in Grand Crossing.

The man, 20, was found with cuts to his head on the platform in the first block of West 69th Street about 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a battery.

No other information was available.

