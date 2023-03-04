Schaumburg man denied bail for allegedly fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old Schaumburg man was denied bail Saturday afternoon on charges of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend.

Jesus Gomez-Marcano was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Lattouf-Delgado was found fatally stabbed in the neck at her cousin’s apartment in the northwest suburb Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said during a livestreamed bail hearing.

Gomez-Marcano allegedly had gone that day to the apartment where Lattouf-Delgado was staying and the two got into an argument about her seeing other people, prosecutors said.

Gomez-Marcano then assaulted her and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, later trashing the knife and her cellphone in nearby dumpsters.

The pair had been in a relationship for three years and moved to the northwest suburb together last year from Venezuela, according to prosecutors, who outlined a history of alleged domestic violence.

An assistant state’s attorney said Gomez-Marcano later admitted to the police that he stabbed Lattouf-Delgado.

Judge William Fahey ordered Gomez-Marcano held without bail.

The public defender representing Gomez-Marcano requested a preliminary hearing for him to alert the Venezuelan consulate about his case, which Fahey granted.

Gomez-Marcano will appear in court again in Rolling Meadows on March 8.

