Man found shot to death in Lawndale

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m. and found the 32-year-old unconscious on the ground, according to Chicago police.
He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Arrests at historic lows, murders up 50% since last election: Next mayor faces daunting challenges on public safety
The Latest
Injuries were considered severe for five of the 28 injured. Video of the aftermath showed concertgoers struggling to lift the wreckage off other attendees.
The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gunshots coming from the street.
The male was attacked in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, police said.
Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin, who can play a variety of roles on offense and defense, has 19 schools interested him.
To commemorate the greatest hoax in sports history, guess if any of these statements are hogwash, too.