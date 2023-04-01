Man found shot to death in Lawndale

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m. and found the 32-year-old unconscious on the ground, according to Chicago police.

He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

