Monday, April 10, 2023
2 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Demea Morris, 15, was found in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street sitting in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and 18 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

  • A girl was shot and killed inside a car early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side. Demea Morris, 15, was found about 12:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street sitting in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
  • On Saturday, two people were shot, one fatally, in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 5:40 p.m., Timothy Taylor, 30, and a 24-year-old man were on the street in the 7000 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. Taylor was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • In other shootings, three men were wounded in a shootout early Saturday in Avalon Park on the South Side. Two men were walking to their vehicle about 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Anthony Avenue when they were approached by a 30-year-old man, police said. After getting into a fight, they each pulled out a gun and fired shots. One man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man, 36, was struck in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The suspect was shot in the leg and was also taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least 16 others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

