Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
Police say two people in a stolen Hyundai struck a pickup Sunday afternoon in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard. Three children and an adult were injured.
Three children were among four injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Garfield Park on the West Side.
Shortly after 5 p.m., two people in a stolen Hyundai crashed into a pickup truck in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Three children and one adult who were in the pickup truck were taken to Stroger hospital, where they were treated for their injuries, Chicago fire officials said.
Charges were pending, police said.
