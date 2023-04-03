21 shot, 4 fatally, including 2 teen boys in weekend gun violence across Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, four fatally, including two teenage boys in gun violence over the weekend across Chicago.



A shooting in Humboldt Park on Sunday left a teenage boy dead and multiple people wounded. The boy, 17, was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Hamlin Avenue just before 6:10 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. Two other males, ages 16 and 21, were also shot, according to police. The 16-year-old male was hospitalized at West Suburban Hospital, and his condition was unknown. The 21-year-old man was in good condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the same block, police said.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when passengers in a gray SUV fired gunshots about 10:30 p.m., according to police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood. Officers received a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street about 1:10 a.m. and found the 32-year-old unconscious on the ground, according to Chicago police. He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Darrion Williams, 16, nicknamed “Cheese” by his friends, was shot and killed Friday night less than a mile from his school. Williams was just a sophomore at Crane Medical Prep High School on the Near West Side and already a key contributor on the varsity basketball and football teams. About 11 p.m., Williams was on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached him and opened fire, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At least 15 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

